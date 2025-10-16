Nevada State Police: Fatal crash in Nye County under investigation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police (NSP) have shared that a fatal crash in Nye County is currently under investigation.

The crash happened around 12:22 a.m. on October 7, on the southbound US 95 south of mile marker 16, NSP said.

On that day, a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pickup was stopped on the US 95 in the number one travel lane, NSP said. A 2016 Mercedes Benz GLE SUV was driving northbound on the US 95, seeing the Chevrolet in its path and attempting "evasive action by swerving left to avoid a collision," officials shared.

The Mercedes' swerving directed them over the center line, where the vehicle entered the southbound travel lane into the lane a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado pickup was driving in, according to NSP, hitting the front of the 2018 Chevrolet and causing it to overturn.

The 2018 Chevrolet driver, identified by NSP as 34-year-old Richard Dow Haviland of Pahrump, was pronounced dead on the scene. His death marks the 49th crash fatality investigated by NSP's Southern Command in 2025.

NSP's Major Incident Reconstruction Team is currently investigating this collision.