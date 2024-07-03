Nevada State Police: Driver was going 108 mph at time of U.S. 95 crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver has been arrested and is facing multiple charges after a fatal crash on U.S. 95.

According to Nevada State Police, the crash happened on June 25 around 12:17 a.m. near U.S. 95 southbound, north of the Russell southbound off-ramp.

Investigators said a Dodge Charger was traveling "in a reckless manner" at 108 miles per hour while going southbound on the U.S. 95. That's when the vehicle hit a Toyota Yaris, causing the Yaris to rotate, enter another lane, and hit a Nissan Frontier pick-up. The Yaris then overturned, went over the concrete traffic barrier on the right side of the road, and traveled down an embankment.

A juvenile passenger in the Yaris was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others that were inside the Yaris, as well as two people in the Frontier, were taken to the hospital for injuries they sustained in the crash.

Nevada State Police said the driver of the Charger ran away from the scene on foot before troopers and medical personnel arrived. During the course of the investigation, the driver was identified as Jacqueline Perez-Garcia, who was arrested on Monday.

She was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Monday for multiple charges, including reckless driving, hit and run resulting in injury and/or death, failure to reduce speed resulting in a crash, failure to render aid, failure to report an accident, driving without a driver's license, and having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.

According to court records, Perez-Garcia's initial court appearance was on Tuesday and she is being held on a $25,000 bail with requirements upon release.

Jail records show that as of Wednesday afternoon, she is still behind bars and her next court date is set for Monday, July 8.