US 95/I-515 reopens after eight-hour closure for fatal crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least one person was killed in a fatal rollover crash on U.S. 95/Interstate 515 in the east Las Vegas valley early Tuesday morning.

Southbound lanes of the interstate were shut down for approximately eight hours from Tropicana Avenue to Russell Road. As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, those lanes had reopened.

In an initial statement on the crash investigation, a Nevada State Police-Highway Patrol public information officer wrote that one juvenile was "confirmed deceased at the scene."

Two adults and two juveniles were transported to an area hospital with injuries that were said to be non-life-threatening.

State police say the crash involved multiple vehicles, one of which rolled over on the freeway as a result of the collision.

Additional details were not immediately available from local authorities, but state police said more information would be released after a preliminary investigation.