NDOT's updated August I-215 closure schedule is here: What you should know

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Get ready, Las Vegas: NDOT has released their I-215 closure schedule for the rest of August.

Thought it might seem inconvenient, it's for a good cause — The 215 Pavement Preservation Project aims to "improve nearly four miles of I-215 between the I-15 interchange and Windmill Lane," including paving and repairs to bridge decks, according to NDOT.

Here are the areas NDOT said will be affected (and when) to help you plan your routes ahead of time:

Sunday, August 24 to Thursday, August 28 | 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Eastbound 215 reduced to two lanes from I-15 to Windmill Lane

Westbound 215 reduced to two lanes from Windmill Lane to I-15

Sunday, August 24 to Monday, August 25 | 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Southbound Airport Connector on-ramp to eastbound 215 closed

Warm Springs Road on-ramp to eastbound 215 closed

Monday, August 25 to Tuesday, August 26 | 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Southbound Airport Connector on-ramp to eastbound 215 closed

Warm Springs Road on-ramp to eastbound 215 closed

Tuesday, August 26 to Wednesday, August 27 | 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Warm Springs Road on-ramp to eastbound 215 closed

Eastbound 215 off-ramp to Windmill Lane closed

Wednesday, August 27 to Thursday, August 28 | 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Windmill Lane on-ramp to westbound 215 closed

Westbound 215 off-ramp to Warm Springs Road closed

Southbound airport Connector on-ramp to eastbound 215 closed

Warm Springs Road on-ramp to eastbound 215 closed

Thursday, August 28 to Friday, August 29 | 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Westbound 215 off-ramp to Warm Springs Road closed

Eastbound Warm Springs Road on-ramp to westbound 215 closed

Southbound Airport Connector on-ramp to eastbound 215 closed

Warm Springs on-ramp to eastbound 215 closed

There will be no traffic restrictions for the Labor Day Holiday from Saturday, August 30 to Monday, September 1.

NDOT reminds motorists that these schedules are subject to change due to external factors like weather. Using alternate routes when possible is recommended.