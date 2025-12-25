NDOT shares work schedule along I-215 and Airport Connector for end of December

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is giving you a heads-up for closures hitting I-215 and the Airport Connector at the end of December.

According to NDOT, the following areas will experience closures:

Clark County

Dec. 28-29 | 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Westbound I-215 off-ramp to northbound Airport Connector will be closed

Dec. 29 | 3 a.m. to 8 a.m.

George Crockett Road will be closed

Dec. 29-30 | 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Sunset Road off-ramp from the northbound Airport Connector will be closed

To learn more about the I-215 and Airport Connector Interchange Phase 3, visit their website here.