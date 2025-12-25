Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
14  WX Alerts
Traffic

Actions

NDOT shares work schedule along I-215 and Airport Connector for end of December

Road Closed Sign
KTNV
Major I-15 closures hit Las Vegas this week as the Tropicana project nears completion, coinciding with Golden Knights playoff game and EDC festival weekend. (May 13, 2025)
Road Closed Sign
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is giving you a heads-up for closures hitting I-215 and the Airport Connector at the end of December.

According to NDOT, the following areas will experience closures:

NDOT shares work schedule along I-215 and Airport Connector for end of December

Dec. 28-29 | 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

  • Westbound I-215 off-ramp to northbound Airport Connector will be closed

Dec. 29 | 3 a.m. to 8 a.m.

  • George Crockett Road will be closed

Dec. 29-30 | 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

  • Sunset Road off-ramp from the northbound Airport Connector will be closed

To learn more about the I-215 and Airport Connector Interchange Phase 3, visit their website here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Let's Talk: Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with our team