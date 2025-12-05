NDOT releases December work schedule for I-215 preservation project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Work along I-215 will continue in December as part of the Nevada Department of Transportation's (NDOT) Pavement Preservation Project, officials shared.

According to NDOT, this project aims to "improve nearly four miles of I-215 between the I-15 interchange and Windmill Lane."

Here's where you can expect lane restrictions and shoulder closures to hit along I-215.

Dec. 8-12 | Daily from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Intermittent shoulder closures on east and westbound I-215 between I-15 and Airport Connector

Dec. 8 | 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Right lane closure on westbound Hidden Well Road at Las Vegas Boulevard

Dec. 8-9 | 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Right lane closure on north and southbound Las Vegas Boulevard at Hidden Well Boulevard

Dec. 9 | 6 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Right lane closure on westbound Hidden Well Road at Las Vegas Boulevard

Dec. 9-10 | Nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Right lane closure on north and southbound Las Vegas Boulevard at Hidden Well Road

Dec. 11-12 | 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Westbound I-215 off-ramp to Russell Road/Frank Sinatra Drive (NB I-15) closed

NDOT reminds drivers that this schedule is subject to change based on weather and other factors. Take alternate routes when possible, and use caution when driving through work zones.