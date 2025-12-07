Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

NDOT releases December work schedule for I-15 South Widening Project

Road Closure
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scripps
A portion of a street is under construction in downtown Omaha, Nebraska.
Road Closure
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Do you use I-15 as part of your commute? Lane restrictions and ramp closures are hitting the area starting Sunday, Dec. 7 as part of the Nevada Department of Transportation's (NDOT) I-15 South Widening Project.

The project plans to add loop detectors and high-mast lighting improvements, according to NDOT.

Here's the current work schedule that NDOT has shared with us.

Dec. 7-8 | 8 p.m. to 5 p.m.

  • Blue Diamond Road on-ramp to northbound I-15 closed
  • Eastbound Blue Diamond Road to northbound I-15 flyover will remain open

Dec. 8-9 | Nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m.

  • Blue Diamond Road on-ramp to southbound I-15 closed

Dec. 9-10 | 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

  • St. Road Parkway on-ramp to northbound I-15 closed

Dec. 11-12 | 8 p.m. to 5 p.m.

  • North and southbound I-15 reduced to one lane between Starr Avenue and Sloan Road

NDOT says this schedule is subject to change due to weather and other factors. Use caution when driving through work zones, and use alternate routes when possible.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Let's Talk: Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with our team