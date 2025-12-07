NDOT releases December work schedule for I-15 South Widening Project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Do you use I-15 as part of your commute? Lane restrictions and ramp closures are hitting the area starting Sunday, Dec. 7 as part of the Nevada Department of Transportation's (NDOT) I-15 South Widening Project.

The project plans to add loop detectors and high-mast lighting improvements, according to NDOT.

Here's the current work schedule that NDOT has shared with us.

Dec. 7-8 | 8 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Blue Diamond Road on-ramp to northbound I-15 closed

Eastbound Blue Diamond Road to northbound I-15 flyover will remain open

Dec. 8-9 | Nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Blue Diamond Road on-ramp to southbound I-15 closed

Dec. 9-10 | 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

St. Road Parkway on-ramp to northbound I-15 closed

Dec. 11-12 | 8 p.m. to 5 p.m.

North and southbound I-15 reduced to one lane between Starr Avenue and Sloan Road

NDOT says this schedule is subject to change due to weather and other factors. Use caution when driving through work zones, and use alternate routes when possible.