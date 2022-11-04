NDOT: Lanes near 215 and W Charleston to close for emergency pavement repairs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation said that a short stretch of Charleston Boulevard and the 215 will be closed for emergency pavement repairs this upcoming Saturday.

NDOT says the closure includes both directions of Charleston Boulevard on either side of CC-215 as well as the on and off ramps in both directions. The closure is scheduled from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday.

Local access to businesses and neighborhoods will be maintained during the closure. Drivers wishing to exit the 215 are advised to detour to either Far Hills Avenue to the north or W. Sahara Avenue to the south.

"A recent analysis found greater-than-expected pavement deterioration on Charleston at CC-215," NDOT said. "Due to falling outside temperatures, paving cannot be completed during overnight hours and would be pushed into Spring of 2023 if not done at this time."