Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

NDOT: Crash on EB 215 at I-15 blocking lanes

I-15/215 crash
RTC
I-15/215 crash
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash on eastbound 215 Southern Beltway at I-15 is blocking three left lanes Thursday morning.

The Nevada Department of Transportation posted a photo at 9:50 a.m. of the crash saying Patrol Nevada is assisting on the scene. NDOT said expect delays.

As of 10:41 a.m., traffic cameras still show police activity and a tow truck.

Channel 13 will keep you updated when the lanes reopen.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH