NDOT, City of Las Vegas announce lane restrictions, closures on multiple projects

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation and the City of Las Vegas have announced lane closures and restrictions across the Las Vegas valley over the next couple of weeks.

I took a closer look so you know what areas to avoid so you're not stuck behind the wheel.

I-15 Pave-A-Thon

NDOT is hosting a "Pave-A-Thon" on Interstate 15 this weekend and this upcoming weekend.

I-15, northeast of Las Vegas

NDOT is announcing revised lane restrictions on Interstate 15 for this week. The agency says the following restrictions are necessary so crews can place temporary barrier rails, install drainage pipes and culverts, conduct roadway excavation, and paving.



July 29 to August 1

6 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Northbound and southbound I-15 will be reduced to one lane between Ute (Exit 80) and Byron (Exit 84)



Nightly, Sunday through Wednesday, August 4 through August 29

6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Northbound and southbound I-15 will be reduced to one lane between Ute (Exit 80) and Byron (Exit 84)

I-515/Charleston Project

The project is expected to reach "substantial completion" this summer and the following restrictions have been announced for this week.



Nightly, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday, July 28 through Friday, August 2

Eastbound and westbound Charleston Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between Sacramento Drive and Honolulu Street.

Tenaya Way Road Improvements

City officials are putting road closures in place this week so crews can do work, including lowering of utilities, milling, paving, installing traffic signal loop detectors, raising of utilities, and the installation of delineation.



Tuesday, July 30 through Friday, Sept. 20, 2024

Tenaya Way between Cheyenne Avenue and Craig Road will be reduced to one through lane in each direction.

Buffalo Drive or Rainbow Boulevard are recommended as alternate routes for northbound and southbound traffic.

Vegas Drive/Owens Avenue Improvements

Roadway improvements are continuing on Vegas Drive/Owens Avenue between Rancho Drive and Interstate 15.

Vegas Drive will have lane restrictions between Rancho Drive and Martin L. King Jr. Boulevard with one through lane for eastbound and westbound traffic. Martin L. King Jr. Boulevard at Vegas Drive/Owens Avenue will also be limited to one through lane for northbound and southbound traffic.

Those restrictions are scheduled to be in place through Aug. 9, 2024.

Washington Avenue or Lake Mead Boulevard are recommended alternate routes for eastbound and westbound traffic while Tonopah and H Street are recommended alternate routes for northbound and southbound traffic.

Eastern Avenue restrictions

According to the City of Henderson, due to resident feedback about road conditions in the area, the southbound portion of Eastern Avenue will have lane restrictions from Sunridge Heights Parkway to Grand Hill Drive, starting on Monday, July 29.

This will allow crews to temporarily fix the uneven and bumpy road until a permanent fix can be made with the Eastern Avenue Project, which is scheduled to begin in early 2025.

Work on the temporary fix is expected to wrap up on Sunday, Aug. 11, before school starts.

Las Vegas Boulevard improvements

#TrafficAlert🚨Work at one of the busiest intersections in Las #Vegas to create restrictions and delays.



9pm Monday, July 29 to 5am Wednesday, July 31 - Tropicana intersection will be closed at Las Vegas Blvd. Also, this area will have just 2 lanes open southbound and northbound pic.twitter.com/DkGbcq19Yg — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) July 28, 2024

World Market Center delays and detours

The Las Vegas Summer Market is back at the World Market Center this week, which could lead to delays through Friday, Aug. 2.

During market hours, city officials said they are anticipating heavy traffic northbound on Grand Central Parkway, between Charleston and Symphony Park, as well as moderate-to-heavy traffic eastbound on Bonneville from Martin L. King Jr. Boulevard to Grand Central Parkway during the morning hours.

