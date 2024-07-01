I-15 'Pave-A-Thon' will cause closures over two consecutive weekends

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Traffic on Interstate 15 could get backed up as the Nevada Department of Transportation gears up for a "Pave-A-Thon".

The interstate, and associated ramps, will be closed over two consecutive weekends so crews can work on a pavement rehabilitation project between Warm Springs and Flamingo roads. Additionally, several overhead signs and two Active Traffic Management gantries will be installed. The LED signs provide real-time driver information to help motorists navigate upcoming incidents and lane restrictions.

NDOT

So what do you need to know?

Northbound I-15 will be closed from Warm Springs Road to Flamingo Road from 9 p.m. on Friday, July 26 to 5 a.m. on Monday, July 29.

Northbound I-15 between Russell and Flamingo Roads will reopen by 5 a.m. on Sunday, July 28.

You can see the full list of ramps that. are closed below.

NDOT

As for southbound traffic, I-15 will be closed from Flamingo Road to Warm Springs Road from 9 p.m. on Friday, August 2 to 5a.m. on Monday, August 5.

You can see the full list of impacted ramps below.

NDOT

NDOT says they are collaborating with stakeholders to minimize the impact on businesses, their employees, and tourists.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and be cautious when traveling through work zones. NDOT is also advising motorists to take alternate routes, if possible.

You can find real-time updates on traffic restrictions and detours on the "I-15 Trop" mobile app, the project website, @i15Trop on social media channels, by calling (702) 876-8767, or emailinginfo@i15trop.com.