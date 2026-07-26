NDOT begins yearlong Rainbow Boulevard project with nightly lane closures

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation is beginning a major pavement improvement project on Rainbow Boulevard that will bring overnight lane closures and long-term traffic changes along one of the Las Vegas valley's busiest stretches.

The project covers about five miles of Rainbow Boulevard from just north of Tropicana Avenue to Silverstream Avenue. Work includes repaving the roadway, upgrading traffic signals and making Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility improvements.

As part of the project, NDOT also plans to modify median access at three intersections — Nara Vista Way, Via Olivero Way and Del Rey Avenue — to improve safety and traffic flow. The agency said the intersections were selected based on traffic data and crash history.

The first phase of construction will require overnight lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday nights through Friday mornings, beginning Sunday, July 26, and continuing through Aug. 14.

During those hours, Rainbow Boulevard will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Tropicana Avenue and Silverstream Avenue, with lane closures shifting as work progresses. No work is scheduled on Friday or Saturday nights.

Construction is expected to continue through summer 2027, weather permitting. During active construction, the speed limit through work zones will be reduced to 35 mph.

NDOT urges drivers to slow down, use caution in work zones and consider alternate routes when possible. The construction schedule may change due to weather or other factors.