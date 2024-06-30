NDOT announces lane closures, restrictions for multiple projects

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As construction projects continue across the Las Vegas valley, the Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing upcoming lane closures and restrictions.
Interstate 15/Lamb Boulevard Project
NDOT says traffic control is necessary for guardrail repair, bridge construction, and paving operations.
- From 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 30 through 6 a.m. on Monday, July 1
Northbound and southbound I-15 will be reduced to one lane between Craig Road and the 215
The Lamb Boulevard on-ramp to southbound I-15 will be closed
- From 6 a.m. on Monday, July 1 through 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2
Northbound and southbound Lamb Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between Las Vegas Boulevard and Craig Road
The overall project is scheduled to wrap up by the end of July.
U.S. 95/Charleston Project
NDOT says restrictions are necessary for work related to the final phase of the U.S. 95/Charleston project, which is scheduled for substantial completion in July.
- From 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 30 to 5 a.m. on Monday, July 1
The northbound U.S. 95 off-ramp to Charleston Boulevard will be closed
The southbound U.S. 95 off-ramp to Charleston Boulevard will be closed
The Eastern Avenue on-ramp to southbound U.S. 95 will be closed
Northbound U.S. 95 will be reduced to two lanes from Wyoming Avenue to Eastern Avenue
Southbound U.S. 95 will be reduced to two lanes from Eastern Avenue to Wyoming Avenue
- From 8 p.m. on Monday, July 1 to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2
The Eastern Avenue on-ramp to southbound U.S. 95 will be closed
The southbound U.S. 95 southbound off-ramp to Charleston Boulevard will be closed
Northbound U.S. 95 will be reduced to two lanes from Charleston Boulevard to 28th Street
Southbound U.S. 95 will be reduced to two lanes from 28th Street to Charleston Boulevard
- From 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2 to 5 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3
The Charleston Boulevard on-ramp to southbound U.S. 95 will be closed
Northbound U.S. 95 will be reduced to two lanes from Charleston Boulevard to 28th Street
Southbound U.S. 95 will be reduced to two lanes from 28th Street to Charleston Boulevard
- From 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 7 to 5 a.m. on Monday, July 8
The northbound U.S. 95 off-ramp to Charleston Boulevard will be closed
The Charleston Boulevard on-ramp to northbound U.S. 95 will be closed
Northbound U.S. 95 will be reduced to two lanes from Wyoming Avenue to Eastern Avenue
- From 8 p.m. on Monday, July 8 to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9
The Charleston Boulevard on-ramp to northbound U.S. 95 will be closed
The northbound U.S. 95 off-ramp to Eastern Avenue will be closed
Northbound U.S. 95 will be reduced to two lanes from Charleston Boulevard to Eastern Avenue
- From 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9 to 5 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10
The northbound U.S. 95 off-ramp to Eastern Avenue will be closed
The Charleston Boulevard on-ramp to northbound U.S. 95 will be closed
Northbound U.S. 95 will be reduced to two lanes from Pecos Road to 28th Street
Eastbound and westbound Charleston Boulevard will be reduced to two lanes
- From 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10 to 5 a.m. on Thursday, July 11
The Charleston Boulevard on-ramp to northbound U.S. 95 will be closed
Northbound U.S. 95 will be reduced to two lanes from Mojave Road to 28th Street
Eastbound and westbound Charleston Boulevard will be reduced to two lanes
- From 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 11 to 5 a.m. on Friday, July 12
Northbound U.S. 95 will be reduced to two lanes from Mojave Road to 28th Street
The right lane will be closed on eastbound and westbound Charleston Boulevard
U.S. 95 Sunset to Wyoming Project
NDOT says restrictions are necessary for pavement repair, striping, and barrier rail replacement.
- From 9 p.m. on Monday, July 1 through 5 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3
The Boulder Highway on and off-ramps to southbound U.S. 95 will be closed
Northbound and southbound U.S. 95 will be reduced to two lanes at Russell Road
Southbound U.S. 95 will be reduced to two lanes between Wyoming Avenue and Twain Avenue
- From 9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2 through 5 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3
Northbound and southbound U.S. 95 will be reduced to one lane at Russell Road
The overall project is on pace for substantial completion in August.