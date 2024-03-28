NDOT announces I-15 overnight lane restrictions in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing overnight lane restrictions, which will affect Interstate 15 in North Las Vegas.

According to NDOT, the restrictions are the final part of an interstate improvement project between the Spaghetti Bowl and Craig Road, which was paused this winter.

Crews will work on installing Intelligent Transportation Systems, which NDOT says is advanced technology that can improve safety, efficiency, and overall traffic management.

Northbound and southbound I-15 will be reduced to one lane between Craig Road and Cheyenne Avenue.

The closure is scheduled to be every night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., from Sunday, March 31 to Thursday, April 4.

You can see the latest state highway conditions here.