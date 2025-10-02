NDOT: 215 and Airport Connector to see overnight ramp and lane closures for paving in October

(LAS VEGAS) — New traffic restrictions are coming near 215 and Airport Connector as part of the 215 Pavement Preservation Project, NDOT shared.

Here is the current October closure schedule NDOT provided to help you plan ahead.

Thursday, October 2 to Friday, October 3 | 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

George Crockett Road from Gilespie Street to Bermuda Avenue — left lane closure

Westbound 215 reduced to two lanes from Warm Springs Road to Airport Connector (SR 171)

Eastbound Warm Springs Road on-ramp to westbound 215 closed

Eastbound 215 off-ramp to Warm Springs Road closed

Sunday, October 5 to Monday, October 6 | 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Eastbound 215 off-ramp to Warm Springs Road closed

Southbound Airport Connector (SR 171) ramp to Warm Springs Road closed

Warm Springs Road on-ramp to eastbound 215 closed

Monday, October 6 to Tuesday October 7 } 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Eastbound 215 off-ramp to Warm Springs Road cloased

Southbound Airport Connector (SR 171) ramp to Warm Springs Road closed

Short duration (three hour) ramp closures:

Windmill Lane on-ramp to eastbound 215 Windmill Lane on-ramp to westbound 215 Westbound 215 off-ramp to Windmill Lane Westbound 215 off-ramp to Warm Springs Road



Tuesday, October 7 to Wednesday, October 8 | 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Eastbound 215 off-ramp to Windmill Lane closed

Windmill Lane on-ramp to eastbound 215 closed

Short duration (three hour) ramp closures:

Westbound Warm Springs Road on-ramp to eastbound 215 Westbound 215 off-ramp to Airport Connector (SR 171) Westbound 215 off-ramp to Las Vegas Boulevard Eastbound Warm Springs Road on-ramp to westbound 215



Wednesday, October 6 to Thursday, October 9 | 8 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Westbound 215 off-ramp to Windmill Lane closed

Windmill Lane on-ramp to westbound 215 closed

Thursday, October 9 to Friday, October 10 | 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Eastbound Warm Springs Road on-ramp to westbound 215 closed

Eastbound Warm Springs Road at westbound 215 — right lane closure

NDOT reminds drivers to exercise caution when traveling through these areas, recommending taking alternate routes where possible. This work schedule is "subject to change due to weather or other factors," NDOT said.