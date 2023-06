LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist is dead following an early morning crash.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened on Monday at 7:53 a.m. near the intersection of Decatur Boulevard and Reno Avenue.

Investigators said the collision was between a vehicle and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.

No further details have been released, as of Monday morning at 10:45 a.m.