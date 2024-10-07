Motorcyclist killed after hitting U-Haul truck at N. Rancho Drive, Ricky Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a U-Haul truck.

The incident happened on Sunday at 6:23 p.m. at N. Rancho Drive and Ricky Road.

Evidence at the scene, video surveillance, and witness statements indicated the U-Haul truck was going northbound on Rancho and was making a U-turn at Ricky Road.

The motorcyclist was traveling southbound and hit the right sight of the U-Haul.

The motorcyclist was ejected from the bike and thrown into the road.

The 23-year-old motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.

The U-Haul driver stayed at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

The motorcyclist's death is the 116th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2024.