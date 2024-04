LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash on W. Badura Avenue and S. Jones Boulevard.

According to Las Vegas police, a single vehicle collided with a motorcycle at 6:29 p.m.

Police said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the vehicle had minor injuries.

Investigators are advising motorists to avoid the area and to expect major delays in the area near the intersection.