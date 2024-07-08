Motorcyclist dies in crash on Interstate 15

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A California man is dead after losing control and crashing his motorcycle on Interstate 15.

On Monday, Nevada State Police released more information about the crash, which happened on June 25.

Investigators state a Victorville man was traveling on Interstate 15, south of mile marker four, in Clark County.

For unknown reasons, the motorcyclist wasn't able to stay in his lane, went into the shoulder, and hit the median barrier wall. He was then ejected from the motorcycle.

The man was identified as 55-year-old James Dunn and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details about the crash have been released, as of Monday morning.

According to Nevada State Police, this is the 44th traffic-related fatality in their jurisdiction in 2024.