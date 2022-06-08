Motorcyclist dies at hospital after crash on Rancho, Gowan

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 78-year-old man died at University Medical Center four days after he was hit by a car while riding a motorcycle, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced.

The crash happened on Saturday evening on North Rancho Drive, north of West Gowan Road.

Police said the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Rancho at approximately 5:33 p.m. At the same time, the driver of a Ford Escape was making a right turn from Gowan onto Rancho.

"A collision occurred when the Ford Escape crossed into the path of the Harley Davidson," according to police.

The motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center and admitted into the intensive care unit where, four days later, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical staff.

Police say the driver of the Ford Escape stayed at the crash scene and "did not show any signs of impairment."

The man's death marks the 69th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction so far this year.