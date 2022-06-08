Police: Pedestrian hit by car and killed on Maryland Parkway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car.

This happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, on Maryland Parkway south of East Reno Avenue.

Based on their preliminary investigation, Metro police say a Volkswagen sedan was southbound on Maryland when a pedestrian "entered the roadway in the path of the Volkswagen."

Medical first responders determined the pedestrian was beyond resuscitation, and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene and "showed no signs of impairment."

The fatality marks the 67th traffic-related death in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction so far this year. The collision is under investigation by Metro's Collision Investigation Section.