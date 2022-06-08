Driver dies 3 weeks after crashing into tree in southeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver has died from his injuries three weeks after crashing into a tree in southeast Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

A single vehicle was involved in the crash on Warm Springs Road, west of Pecos Road, on May 16. Police were called to the area at approximately 5:37 p.m.

PREVIOUS: Driver in critical condition after colliding with tree near Warm Springs, Pecos Road

The driver, a 52-year-old man, was traveling westbound in a 2004 Lincoln Aviator when "the vehicle failed to maintain its travel lane" and ran off the right side of the road, police said. It hit a curb, then ran into a tree.

First responders transported the driver to Sunrise Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. As of Wednesday, he had "succumbed to his injuries despite all life-saving efforts," police said.

The fatality was listed as the 68th traffic-related death in LVMPD's jurisdiction so far this year.