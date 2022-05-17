Driver in critical condition after colliding with tree near Warm Springs, Pecos Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Monday around 5:37 p.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a collision occurred that left one driver in critical condition at the 3000 block of East Warm Springs Road.

Police said evidence at the scene indicated a white 2004 Lincoln Aviator was westbound on Warm Springs Road, west of Pecos Road. The vehicle failed to maintain its travel lane and ran off the road right. The vehicle collided with the north curb line followed by a tree.

Responding medical personnel said they transported the driver to Sunrise Hospital where he remains in critical condition. Police said that this collision remains under the investigation of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section.