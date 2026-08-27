Motorcyclist dies after crash on northbound I-11, Horizon Drive

HENDERSON (KTNV) — UPDATE
The RTC has shared that northbound I-11 has reopened. Traffic cameras show the flow of traffic resuming.
We've also learned from Nevada State Police that the crash involved a single motorcycle, which killed the man riding it.
This investigation is still ongoing.
ORIGINAL STORY
The RTC has shared information regarding a traffic incident in Henderson this evening.
According to the RTC, a crash happened on northbound I-11 before 215 Southern Beltway. The area of northbound I-11 is closed at Horizon Drive.
Details are limited at this time, but Nevada State Police have shared that the crash was fatal.
Traffic cameras are currently showing cleared-off lanes, and diverted traffic.
Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.