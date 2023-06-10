Motorcyclist dead after rear-ending stopped vehicle in central Las Vegas valley, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after a deadly collision in the central Las Vegas valley on Saturday morning, according to police.

According to an initial report, the collision occurred around 1:20 a.m. on Jones Boulevard and Desert Inn Road. Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a 2017 Toyota Camry was stopped facing south on Jones Boulevard at a red light. Simultaneously, a 1999 Harley Davidson FXR2 was traveling southbound on Jones at an "excessive speed."

Police say the collision happened when the motorcyclist "failed to use due care" and impacted the rear of the Toyota stopped in the middle southbound travel lane.

Responding emergency medical personnel determined the motorcyclist was "beyond resuscitation" and pronounced him deceased at the scene.

The Toyota's driver remained at the collision scene and showed no signs of impairment during Field Sobriety Tests.

The motorcyclist's death marks the 57th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction in 2023. This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.