Motorcyclist dead after fatal crash on the Strip, LVMPD says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday morning, LVMPD confirmed a fatality from Friday night's crash on the Strip.

It happened October 24 around 10:22 p.m., blocking off all northbound and southbound lanes on Frank Sinatra Drive at Reno Avenue at the time.

Involved in the crash were a Toyota Tacoma and a Suzuki GSX-R 750 motorcycle, according to police.

Evidence and surveillance video footage revealed that the Toyota made a left turn to eastbound Reno Avenue from southbound Frank Sinatra Drive as the motorcycle traveled northbound on Frank Sinatra Drive, LVMPD said. It was determined that the crash happened when the Toyota "turned left into the motorcycle's path of travel," officials said.

Though medical aid was provided for the motorcyclist, a 20-year-old man, police said he was later pronounced dead at the scene, marking the 131st traffic-related fatality of 2025 in Metro's jurisdiction.

The driver of the Toyota, a 52-year-old woman, stayed on the scene and cooperated with officials. LVMPD shared that she showed no signs of impairment.

LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section continues to investigate this incident.