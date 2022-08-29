Motorcyclist critically injured in crash on Bonanza Road, east of Pecos

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after rear-ending an SUV on Bonanza Road early Monday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

The crash happened near the intersection with Honolulu Street (east of Pecos Road) at 1:55 a.m.

Based on evidence at the scene and witness statements, police said the 41-year-old motorcycle rider was headed westbound on Bonanza behind a 2014 Audi SUV.

"A collision occurred when the motorcycle rear-ended the Audi at an excessive speed," police stated.

The Audi's driver and passenger stayed at the scene of the crash and, according to police, "showed no signs of impairment." Both claimed minor injuries and declined medical attention.

The motorcyclist was transported to University Medical Center's trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.