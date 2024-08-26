Motorcycle wreck ends in one dead, traffic delays on I-15 north of Las Vegas

CLARK COUNTY (KTNV) — A motorcycle wreck has ended in one dead and traffic delays while officials investigate on Sunday evening.

Nevada State Police Highway Patrol troopers are responding to a crash on Interstate 15 at the off-ramp at mile marker 64 northbound.

At the time of this report, the off-ramp and the U.S. 93 eastbound to get to I-15 northbound are both close, and officials are diverting traffic.

According to NSP, the crash was reported around 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. Officials said the crash only involved the motorcycle and that one person has been pronounced dead at the scene.

Please avoid the area.