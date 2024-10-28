Moped rider killed after crash on Mesa Verde Lane, Haven Street

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 45-year-old moped rider is dead after a crash last week.

According to Las Vegas police, the incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Thursdsay at E. Mesa Verde Lane and S. Haven Street.

Evidence at the scene indicated the 45-year-old man was on a moped and traveling on Mesa Verde Lane.

Officers said the moped didn't stop at a stop sign at Haven Street and went into the intersection in front of a Dodge Ram truck, which is when the rider was hit.

The moped rider, who has not been identified as of this report, was taken to University Medical Center and he died from his injuries.

His death marks the 127th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2024.