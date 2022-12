LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash involving a school bus has been reported on the I-215 on the eastbound off-ramp at Windmill Lane, according to Nevada State Police.

The crash occurred on Friday morning and caused minor injuries among passengers. Police say two juveniles have been transported to a local area hospital.

Police say they do not suspect impairment at this time, and drivers in the area should expect delays.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.