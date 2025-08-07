Maryland Parkway traffic restricted for bridge demolition near Sunrise Hospital

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Expect some traffic delays this weekend on Maryland Parkway near Sunrise Hospital as crews begin a demolition project.

Starting Sunday night, Maryland Parkway from the south of East Desert Inn Road to the hospital will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Clark County said they are demolishing a 50-year pedestrian bridge that sees little use and is in need of major repairs.

Road restrictions will stay in effect until Friday.

Sunday, Aug. 10 at 9 p.m. to Wednesday, Aug. 13 at 5 a.m.



All traffic will be pushed to the west side of Maryland Parkway

One lane of traffic will be open in each direction, north and south, on Maryland Parkway

Wednesday, Aug. 13 at 5 a.m. to Friday, Aug. 15 at 5 a.m.



All traffic will be pushed to the east side of Maryland Parkway.

One lane of traffic will be open in each direction, north and south, on Maryland Parkway.

Clark County said access to Sunrise Hospital and businesses will be maintained. Expect delays, especially as traffic increases at the start of the school year.

The recommended detour for drivers is to take Eastern Avenue or University Center Drive.

Clark County