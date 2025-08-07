Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Maryland Parkway traffic restricted for bridge demolition near Sunrise Hospital

Work begins on Aug. 10 and runs through Aug. 15
Here's a quick rundown of the top stories we are following for the Las Vegas valley this Thursday, August 7, 2025.
Channel 13's Top Stories for August 7, 2025
Maryland Pkwy Restrictions
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Expect some traffic delays this weekend on Maryland Parkway near Sunrise Hospital as crews begin a demolition project.

Starting Sunday night, Maryland Parkway from the south of East Desert Inn Road to the hospital will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Clark County said they are demolishing a 50-year pedestrian bridge that sees little use and is in need of major repairs.

RELATED | City of Las Vegas to fund crossing guards at all middle schools, 3 high schools for upcoming school year

Road restrictions will stay in effect until Friday.

Sunday, Aug. 10 at 9 p.m. to Wednesday, Aug. 13 at 5 a.m.

  • All traffic will be pushed to the west side of Maryland Parkway
  • One lane of traffic will be open in each direction, north and south, on Maryland Parkway

Wednesday, Aug. 13 at 5 a.m. to Friday, Aug. 15 at 5 a.m.

  • All traffic will be pushed to the east side of Maryland Parkway.
  • One lane of traffic will be open in each direction, north and south, on Maryland Parkway.

Clark County said access to Sunrise Hospital and businesses will be maintained. Expect delays, especially as traffic increases at the start of the school year.

The recommended detour for drivers is to take Eastern Avenue or University Center Drive.

Maryland Pkwy Restrictions
Maryland Pkway Restrictions (Spanish)

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back To School in Southern Nevada

We want to know what's on your mind as kids head back to school