Map showing upcoming closures to CC-215 for Summerlin Parkway Interchange project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Expect some traffic closures this week to the 215 as crews continue work on the Summerlin Parkway Interchange project.

The following closures and reductions will affect CC-215 between Far Hills Avenue and Summerlin Parkway:

Northbound Closure: Wednesday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 25



Clark County officials said all northbound lanes will be closed on the 215. Northbound traffic will be detoured to the Summerlin Parkway off-ramp and then back on the freeway north of the Summerlin Parkway Interchange.

Southbound Lane Reductions: Thursday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, Sept. 26



Clark County officials said southbound traffic on the 215 will be reduced to one lane at Summerlin Parkway, and the Summerlin Parkway on-ramp to CC-215 southbound will be closed. Traffic will be detoured from Summerlin Parkway to southbound Anasazi Drive, accessing the 215 southbound from westbound Far Hills Avenue.

Clark County

Officials remind drivers to remain cautious when traveling through work zones and take alternate routes if possible.

These closures and reductions are necessary for crews to perform bridge work on Summerlin Parkway that cannot be safely completed over active traffic, the county said.