Man with replica guns taken into custody on the Strip, LVMPD shares

UPDATE

LVMPD has shared new information regarding this traffic event with Channel 13.

We have learned that around 4:30 p.m., Metro received several reports of a man "armed with what appeared to be a handgun and a rifle" in the 2800 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. Officials were told that the man was apparently pointing the weapons.

Upon their arrival, LVMPD officers were able to contain the area. According to police, the man was seen concealing these items inside of a backpack as he walked away from them.

Using less-than-lethal force, LVMPD was able to take the man into custody effectively. Metro said the weapons were "recovered and determined to be replica airsoft pistols."

ORIGINAL STORY

Las Vegas Metro police have closed off a portion of Las Vegas Boulevard on the Strip, according to an RTC alert.

The first alert was issued around 5:19 p.m. Wednesday evening.

All lanes north and southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard after Sahara Avenue, roughly between Circus Circus Drive to Liset Drive, are closed.

Live Look