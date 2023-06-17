Man visiting the valley from the UK killed after being hit by semi-truck

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after being hit and killed by a semi-truck near the 15 and Tropicana Avenue.

According to Nevada State Police, this happened on Thursday around 4:30 a.m.

Investigators said 33-year-old pedestrian, later identified as Christopher Hugh Moran, was trying to cross the 15 and walked into the path of a semi truck hauling a trailer. Police said after being hit by the semi truck, Moran was also hit by a four-door sedan.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. As of Saturday morning, no further details about the crash have been released. Nevada State Police said this is the 37th fatal crash of 2023 and the 41st fatality.