Man killed after striking bridge support on US-95 in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after his vehicle struck a bridge support beam in the northwest valley on Thursday morning, according to Nevada State Police.

Highway Patrol troopers responded to the area around 3:47 a.m. in response to a single-vehicle crash in the area of US-95 and Snow Mountain, according to Trooper Ashlee Wellman, the Public Information Officer for Nevada State Police.

Arriving troopers located a male adult who sustained major injuries in the crash and was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

A preliminary investigation would determine that a gold Infinity SUV was traveling in the left travel lane on southbound US-95, but would "fail to maintain its travel lane for unknown reasons," according to police. As the vehicle traveled into the center dirt median, the front corner of the driver's side struck the bridge support for Snow Mountain.

A hard closure is currently in place on US-95 and traffic is being diverted off at Snow Mountain.