Man killed after being hit by vehicle in Mesquite

Posted at 5:36 PM, Nov 17, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Mesquite.

According to the Mesquite Police Department, this happened on Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. at the Oasis Boulevard and Ivy Lee Crest roundabout.

Investigators said the 69-year-old was walking eastbound when he was hit by a vehicle that was traveling northbound on Oasis Boulevard. He was taken to Mesa View Regional Hospital where he died.

As of Friday night, investigators have not released additional details about the incident, including the vehicle or driver that hit the man. Mesquite police said more information will be released pending the final report from Nevada State Police.

