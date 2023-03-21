Man dies after vehicle rolls over in western Las Vegas valley, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man has died after being ejected from his vehicle in the western Las Vegas valley on Monday afternoon, according to police.

Police received initial reports of the vehicle flipping over around 4:31 p.m. at South Buffalo Drive and Alta Drive. It is unclear how or why the vehicle flipped over at this time, though police did that it caused the driver to be ejected.

The man was pronounced deceased by paramedics at the scene.

This collision remains under investigation by LVMPD, and Channel 13 will provide updates as they become available.