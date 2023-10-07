Man dies after being struck by box truck in suspected DUI crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An unhoused individual is dead after being struck by a box truck in the western valley early Saturday morning.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the collision occurred around 1:53 a.m. at South Nellis Boulevard, just south of East Sahara Avenue.

Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a 2010 International DuraStar box truck was traveling north on Nellis Boulevard, approaching Sahara Avenue. Police determined that an unhoused pedestrian stood in the left travel lane of Nellis Boulevard when the passing box truck's left side-view mirror struck the pedestrian's head, knocking him onto the roadway.

The individual did not survive the crash and was later pronounced deceased by a Sunrise Hospital and Medical Central Trauma staff doctor.

The box truck driver displayed signs of impairment and was placed under arrest and transported to the Clark County Detention Center to be booked accordingly.

"The pedestrian's death marked the 117th traffic-related traffic collision for 2023," LVMPD stated in a release. "The crash remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section."