LVMPD responding to two collisions, vehicle involved still outstanding

UPDATE

We're learning more about a crash that happened on Cactus Avenue and Jones Boulevard this afternoon.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has shared that a vehicle crash in that intersection injured a 15-year-old pedestrian. The teen was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After fleeing the scene, the vehicle involved in the first crash got into a second collision on Gossamer Stone Court and Joaquin Fire Street, before leaving the scene once again. LVMPD said no injuries were reported during the second crash.

LVMPD shared that the vehicle is still outstanding. Their investigation is underway.

ORIGINAL STORY

The RTC has shared information regarding a traffic incident in our valley this afternoon.

According to the RTC, a crash has closed the intersection of Cactus Avenue at Jones Boulevard.

Traffic cameras are showing roadways shut down, as well as police tape on scene.

Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.