Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

LVMPD: Pedestrian in critical injury after driver hit victim and drove away near Downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
These are photos of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Department vehicle parked outside of their headquarters as seen in March 2021
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Posted at 10:05 PM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-16 01:05:28-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a pedestrian is in the hospital in critical condition after a hit and run near Downtown Las Vegas.

Police said the incident occurred on Ellis Avenue and MLK Boulevard Monday night.

Police said that the suspect and vehicle description is unknown as they left the scene.

MLK is closed in both directions between Oakey & Charleston overpass according to police.

The investigation is in the early stages therefore all information is preliminary and subject to change.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH