LVMPD: Pedestrian in critical injury after driver hit victim and drove away near Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a pedestrian is in the hospital in critical condition after a hit and run near Downtown Las Vegas.

Police said the incident occurred on Ellis Avenue and MLK Boulevard Monday night.

Police said that the suspect and vehicle description is unknown as they left the scene.

MLK is closed in both directions between Oakey & Charleston overpass according to police.

The investigation is in the early stages therefore all information is preliminary and subject to change.