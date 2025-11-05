Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

LVMPD: Pedestrian hospitalized after crash in Spring Valley

RTC: Crash in Spring Valley blocks all lanes
RTC
RTC: Crash in Spring Valley blocks all lanes
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At 1:49 p.m. on Wednesday, the RTC shared that a crash in Spring Valley closed all lanes on northbound Valley View Boulevard after Desert Inn Road.

Channel 13 reached out to LVMPD for more information on this event.

Officials shared that three vehicles and a pedestrian were involved in this incident. According to police, the suspect vehicle "is believed to have hit two vehicles and went up on the sidewalk, striking the pedestrian." LVMPD said the pedestrian suffered life-threatening-injuries, and was taken to a nearby hospital. The suspect vehicle fled the scene, officials said.

This incident is under investigation at this time. Avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.