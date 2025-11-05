LVMPD: Pedestrian hospitalized after crash in Spring Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At 1:49 p.m. on Wednesday, the RTC shared that a crash in Spring Valley closed all lanes on northbound Valley View Boulevard after Desert Inn Road.

Channel 13 reached out to LVMPD for more information on this event.

Officials shared that three vehicles and a pedestrian were involved in this incident. According to police, the suspect vehicle "is believed to have hit two vehicles and went up on the sidewalk, striking the pedestrian." LVMPD said the pedestrian suffered life-threatening-injuries, and was taken to a nearby hospital. The suspect vehicle fled the scene, officials said.

This incident is under investigation at this time. Avoid the area and use alternate routes.