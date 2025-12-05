LVMPD: Pedestrian dies following Friday morning crash on Tropicana

UPDATE | 11 a.m.
Las Vegas Metro police said the pedestrian has died from his injuries at the hospital.
Police reported the crash happened around 5:47 a.m. when the 52-year-old pedestrian was crossing Tropicana outside of a marked crosswalk.
This marks the 150th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2025.
ORIGINAL REPORT
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A section of Tropicana is closed Friday morning as authorities respond to a crash.
Authorities said a pedestrian was in the roadway on Tropicana east of Arville when he was hit by a silver SUV heading east.
The driver pulled over and waited for police, and no impairment or speeding is suspected, according to authorities.
The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
This intersection will be closed as police investigate.