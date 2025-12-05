LVMPD: Pedestrian dies following Friday morning crash on Tropicana

UPDATE | 11 a.m.

Las Vegas Metro police said the pedestrian has died from his injuries at the hospital.

Police reported the crash happened around 5:47 a.m. when the 52-year-old pedestrian was crossing Tropicana outside of a marked crosswalk.

This marks the 150th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2025.



ORIGINAL REPORT

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A section of Tropicana is closed Friday morning as authorities respond to a crash.

Section of Tropicana closed after pedestrian hit by SUV

Authorities said a pedestrian was in the roadway on Tropicana east of Arville when he was hit by a silver SUV heading east.

The driver pulled over and waited for police, and no impairment or speeding is suspected, according to authorities.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This intersection will be closed as police investigate.