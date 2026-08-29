LVMPD: Pedestrian dead after crash, suspected DUI driver arrested

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

It happened around 2:19 a.m. on Saturday on West Tropicana Avenue, west of South Edmond Street.

Police were able to determine that a male pedestrian was walking outside of a marked or implied crosswalk when a Nissan Juke struck him.

The pedestrian was deemed "beyond medicak rescuscitation" and pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.

According to LVMPD, the driver stayed at the scene, but exhibited impairment signs. Metro police arrested the driver for DUI-related charges.

This investigation is still ongoing.