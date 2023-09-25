LVMPD: One person killed after man crashes stolen truck

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 63-year-old Mississippi motorist is dead after a man stole a truck and crashed into their vehicle.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this happened on Sunday at 2:57 p.m. at West Laredo Street and South Torrey Pines Drive.

Police said evidence at the scene and surveillance video showed a stolen 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was being driven by 26-year-old Alexis Pineda. Investigators said the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Laredo "at a high rate of speed" and didn't stop at a stop sign at the intersection.

That's when Pineda crashed into the passenger side of a 2022 Dodge Challenger, killing the 63-year-old, who hasn't been identified, as of Monday morning.

Police said Pineda and two passengers in his vehicle got out of the truck and ran away following the crash. However, they said they were all taken into custody a short time later.

Investigators said he showed signs of impairment and was arrested for multiple charges. According to Clark County Detention Center records, Pineda is facing charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, DUI, reckless driving, and failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

Court records show he is scheduled to be in court for an initial appearance on Monday.