Las Vegas police said passenger died after crash in Spring Valley area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is advising motorists to avoid the area of Laredo Street and Torrey Pines Drive as police investigate a fatal crash.

Police said a crash happened Sunday around 2:57 p.m. A sedan and pickup truck were involved.

Police said the passenger of the sedan was transported to a local hospital in critical condition but later died. The conditions of the other parties involved have yet to be listed.

"Fatal detectives have arrived on scene and are handling the investigation," police said. "The intersection of Laredo and Torrey Pines has been shut down."

Police said the intersection will remain closed until the investigation is complete by LVMPD's Traffic Bureau.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

KTNV will provide more information as police release them.