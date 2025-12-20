LVMPD: One dead after vehicle crashes into unhoused encampment, DUI suspected

UPDATE | Dec. 20, 11:35 a.m.

Metro police have shared new details with Channel 13 following a car crash into an unhoused encampment on Friday night on Warm Springs Road, east of South Topaz Street.

According to LVMPD, a Honda Accord driving down Warm Springs Road hit the center median, re-entered the road, and traveled "across all eastbound lanes, striking the south sidewalk." Eventually, the car entered the sidewalk, drove past the railroad tracks, and "entered an unsecured dirt access road," police said. The Honda continued driving there until it collided with an unhoused encampment.

Metro shared that a 61-year-old male pedestrian inside the encampment was hit by the Honda and pinned beneath it. Medical personnel found the pedestrian to be "beyond resuscitation," pronouncing him dead on the scene.

Elijah Brown, 24, was identified as the driver of the Honda, and remained on the scene.

Previously, police did not suspect impairment when Channel 13 learned the initial details of the crash Friday night.

On Saturday morning, LVMPD stated that Brown demonstrated signs of impairment, and that he was arrested for "DUI and reckless driving charges."

According to LVMPD, the pedestrian's death "will not be assigned a fatal number" because "it occurred in an undeveloped desert area that the public does not have access to until the state determines it in accordance with the state's guidelines."

LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section continues to investigate this incident.

ORIGINAL STORY

LVMPD has shared information regarding a collision that killed one at 7:20 p.m. this evening on Warm Springs Road and Eastern Avenue.

According to police, a vehicle "drove off the road and crashed into a nearby unhoused encampment." LVMPD said their investigation revealed a person dead near the vehicle. Metro does not suspect impairment at this time.

LVMPD advised that the intersection of Warm Springs Road and Eastern Avenue would be closed for several hours during their investigation.

Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.