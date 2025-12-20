LVMPD: One dead after vehicle crashes into 'unhoused encampment'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — LVMPD has shared information regarding a collision that killed one at 7:20 p.m. this evening on Warm Springs Road and Eastern Avenue.

According to police, a vehicle "drove off the road and crashed into a nearby unhoused encampment." LVMPD said their investigation revealed a person dead near the vehicle. Metro does not suspect impairment at this time.

LVMPD advised that the intersection of Warm Springs Road and Eastern Avenue would be closed for several hours during their investigation.

Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.