LVMPD: Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Boulder Highway at Whitney Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The RTC has shared details regarding a collision on Friday afternoon.

It happened on northbound Boulder Highway at Whitney Avenue, before Tropicana Avenue, and is currently blocking all northbound lanes in the area, according to the RTC.

LVMPD has shared that the closures are the result of a motorcycle and vehicle collision at 2:21 p.m.

The motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries, and was taken to a nearby hospital, police said. According to LVMPD, the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene, and is not suspected of impairment.

Avoid the area at this time, and use alternate routes.