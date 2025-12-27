LVMPD: Motorcyclist hospitalized following crash on Boulder Highway and Desert Inn

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 has received details from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) regarding a traffic incident on Boulder Highway and Desert Inn that hospitalized one.

We first learned of this event through the RTC this evening, and reached out to Metro for more information. Here is what we found out.

A collision between a motorcycle and an SUV occurred at 9:39 p.m. on Friday night on Boulder Highway and Desert Inn. According to police, the motorcyclist was taken to an nearby hospital in "serious condition."

An update from LVMPD said that the motorcyclist's injuries were not life-threatening.

Officials have shared that northbound Boulder Highway will be closed at the intersection of Boulder Highway and Desert Inn. Traffic is currently being redirected to eastbound Desert Inn to Lamb, where drivers will be able to U-turn to travel north.

LVMPD said that these traffic restrictions will continue "until the accident is cleared," and that the roads will reopen soon.

This collision is currently under investigation by LVMPD's Traffic Bureau.