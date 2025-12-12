Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LVMPD: Motorcyclist dead following crash on Boulder Highway at Whitney Avenue

Crash on NB Boulder Highway at Whitney Avenue
Crash on NB Boulder Highway at Whitney Avenue
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UPDATE

LVMPD has provided new details on Friday's collision on Boulder Highway at Whitney Avenue.

Police said that the crash occurred between a truck and a motorcycle at 2:21 p.m. in the 5900 block of Boulder Highway.

According to LVMPD, "the motorcyclist appears to have been driving at a high rate of speed" when a truck turning in front of the motorcycle collided with it.

Police shared that motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The truck driver stayed on scene, and is not suspected of impairment, officials said.

LVMPD is still investigating the incident, and requests drivers avoid the area "for the next several hours."

ORIGINAL STORY

The RTC has shared details regarding a collision on Friday afternoon.

It happened on northbound Boulder Highway at Whitney Avenue, before Tropicana Avenue, and is currently blocking all northbound lanes in the area, according to the RTC.

LVMPD has shared that the closures are the result of a motorcycle and vehicle collision at 2:21 p.m.

The motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries, and was taken to a nearby hospital, police said. According to LVMPD, the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene, and is not suspected of impairment.

Avoid the area at this time, and use alternate routes.

